FLORENCE — A portion of the east Florence roundabout could open as early as Wednesday.
Mayor Steve Holt said signs and temporary striping are all that remain before opening the section.
"It may be open by Wednesday morning," Holt said. "That's what I'm hoping. It depends when the signs and striping are completed."
The part that will open would allow traffic traveling south on Royal Avenue to go around on the roundabout and head east onto Huntsville Road, officials said.
Likewise, traffic traveling west on Huntsville Road can enter the roundabout and turn north onto Royal Avenue.
That would provide a Royal-Huntsville access for the first time since construction started last autumn.
Issues including heavy rainfall and the need to replace some underground lines have plagued construction, but the roundabout has taken shape, and additional work on that area in the Sweetwater Business District continues.
Holt said the striping is temporary because additional streetscape work remains. That includes new sidewalks and light poles. When that is finished, permanent paving and striping will be conducted.
That will lift the paving another 1.5 to 2 inches, he said.
"We'll resurface the street all the way up to the railroad," he said. "When we get finished, it should look really good."
On Monday, some of the temporary striping was down and there appeared to be areas sketched out for the additional temporary striping.
City officials said the section of Royal Avenue south of the roundabout will be closed for some utility work that contractors estimate will take an additional two to three weeks.
Officials are projecting Sept. 12 as the date for final completion of everything, including the permanent paving and striping, sidewalk work and utilities work. They said they may finish ahead of that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.