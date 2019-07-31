FLORENCE — A portion of the east Florence roundabout is set for its official opening Thursday.
The part that will open would allow traffic traveling south on Royal Avenue to go around on the roundabout and head east onto Huntsville Road, officials said.
Likewise, traffic traveling west on Huntsville Road can enter the roundabout and turn north onto Royal Avenue.
An 11:30 a.m. Thursday ceremony is planned that will involve owners of businesses near the roundabout being the first to drive that section of the roundabout, city leaders said.
The section of Royal Avenue south of the roundabout will be closed for some utility work that contractors estimate will take an additional two to three weeks.
Officials are projecting Sept. 12 as the date for final completion of everything, including the permanent paving and striping, sidewalk work and utilities work. They said they may finish ahead of that date.
