FLORENCE — The Alabama Renaissance Faire is the latest major Shoals event to be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the annual autumn event that transforms Wilson Park into Fountain on the Green for a weekend has been postponed until October 2021.
Chairman Billy Ray Warren said organizers agreed that while it is a painful decision, it is the obvious move to make.
"It was tough because this is the 34th event and it's such a tradition," Warren said. "But we just said to each other, if we were to hold it and there would be a spike in cases two weeks later, it really would make us feel awful about that decision, whether it was related to the faire or not."
Mayor Steve Holt said organizers made the correct decision, especially with spikes in COVID-19 cases occurring across the state.
"It follows along with other events that have been cancelled," Holt said. "I think those are precautions that need to be looked at, and probably taken if at all possible. I totally understand."
Warren said there also will not be a Renaissance Feast this year.
"That's an indoor event, which makes it even more important that it be postponed," Warren said.
The king or queen of the faire is selected during the Renaissance Feast. It has been a tradition for anyone who wishes to do so to line up for dessert. A coin randomly is placed in the dessert and the person who gets the coin becomes the king or queen that year.
The king or queen tradition added a particularly unique question for Renaissance Faire Roundtable members because part of the tradition involves the person who is the king or queen coming up with a disastrous scenario that forces them to abdicate their crown at the next year's festival.
That opens the door for the person who received the coin during that year's Renaissance Feast to take the throne.
However, with no festival this year, the Roundtable had to decide whether the current queen should remain for two years. Fortunately, Warren said, the existing queen, Queen Serene, is Debbie Martin, a Loretto, Tennessee, resident who has been active in the Roundtable, so she will have a first-ever two-year reign.
"We were very excited when she got the coin because she is so active and dedicated to the faire," Warren said. "She and Karen Ugrovics are the ones who lay out the park to draw off the spaces every year. They do the grunt work."
