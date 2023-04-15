A car waits to travel westbound across U.S. Highway 43 from Alabama 64. The Alabama Department of Transportation has been given a grant to address safety concerns at this intersection. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — The Alabama Department of Transportation has been awarded a grant to address safety concerns at the intersection of U.S. 43 and Alabama 64 in the Greenhill community.
The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization added the project to the 2023 Shoals Area Transportation Improvement Program.
Jud Young, preconstruciton engineer in the Transportation Department's North Region/Tuscumbia Area Office, said funds are made available by the Transportation Department for safety projects across the state.
"We just recently applied for a safety project there and it was awarded," he said.
According to the MPO, $60,000 was provided to the Tuscumbia Area Office to develop a plan to improve safety at the intersection, where Lauderdale 364 comes in from the west and ends at the southbound lanes of U.S. 43. When the road crosses U.S. 43, it becomes Alabama 64.
Alabama 64 passes through Lexington and terminates at Alabama 207 and becomes Lauderdale 58.
Young said the project is in the beginning stages of the design phase, where engineers will look at various options to improve safety.
"There have been several crashes at that particular site," he said. "There's plenty of sight distance. It's wide open but for whatever reason, there has been a lot of crashes."
As the project moves forward, Young said there will be public involvement meetings to allow residents to express their opinions about the proposed improvements.
Young said the Transportation Department has a safety section in Montgomery that disburses funds to its divisions to address high-problem areas where numerous crashes have occurred.
He said additional funds will be available for the construction portion of the project.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said there have been several crashes at that intersection over the years.
"I know there have been some serious wrecks," Hamilton said. "I think there have been some fatal wrecks."
He said a deputy sheriff was involved in a crash at the intersection.
Hamilton said he doesn't know why the intersection is so dangerous.
"It could be someone sees a vehicle they think is running 45 and they're running 70," the sheriff said.
