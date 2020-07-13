The COVID-19 pandemic has many parents concerned about finances and unsure how the upcoming school year will operate in August, but one constant has not changed: the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday.
The three day, tax-free holiday is this coming weekend, extending from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
It is an opportunity to purchase back-to-school supplies without having sales tax added to the cost.
The revenue department has a list of items that are and are not available on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.