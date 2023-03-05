THEY'RE IN THE MONEY
Here's a look at the sales tax revenues collected over the last four fiscal years by Florence, Tuscumbia, Sheffield and Muscle Shoals.
Florence
• 2021-22 — $53,204,432
• 2020-21 — $49,425,049
• 2019-20 — $42,856,106
• 2018-19 — $38,353,534
Muscle Shoals
• 2021-22 — $18,670,260
• 2020-21 — $17,133,047
• 2019-20 — $15,951,893
• 2018-19 — $14,439,067
Tuscumbia
• 2021-22 — $4,785,211
• 2020-21 — $4,075,188
• 2019-20 — $3,637,341
• 2018-19 — $3,381,466
Sheffield
• 2021-22 — $4,045,028
• 2020-21 — $3,562,630
• 2019-20 — $3,074,591
• 2018-19 — $2,911,430
---
If sales tax dollars are a sign of a good economy, the Shoals is doing very well these days.
Sales tax figures from the four largest cities in the Shoals indicate a rising trend in each city.
In Florence, the largest city, sales taxes surpassed $53 million for the fiscal 2021-22 year, an increase over $49.4 million from the previous year.
In 2019, Florence increased the sales tax rate by 1 cent per dollar to 9.5%, with 3.5 cents going to the city. The increase started on May 1, 2019.
That boosted the sales taxes for the 2020-21 year to $49.4 million total. The number was just under $42.9 million for 2019-20 which included four months under the 8.5% tax rate.
However, the $53 million total in 2021-22 and $49.4 million total in 2020-21 are based on the 9.5% tax rate, representing a $3.6 million bump in revenue this past year.
Mayor Andy Betterton said he believes that trend will continue. In fact, he said sales tax revenues for the current fiscal year are up nearly $600,000 year-to-date compared to the previous fiscal year.
“The city of Florence and its businesses have thrived over the last few years, even with the challenges of the COVID pandemic," Betterton said. "Like the state of Alabama, we have remained open for business. I’m hopeful the supply chain has begun to settle and material costs will moderate soon. My thanks to our businesses and their willingness to collaborate.”
Mayor William Foster said one way Tuscumbia has been able to keep generating sales taxes is promoting the city and encouraging residents to shop locally.
"We're a small town; we're a tight community," Foster said. "It's more of a family atmosphere for my merchants and everybody around town."
The city has stressed that if people want more businesses in Tuscumbia, they must support those businesses so they can remain open. The more people shop locally, the more tax revenue will be available for making improvements.
Sales taxes, Foster said, have increased each year.
"We're slowing down a little bit, but what's benefitting us is we're getting more businesses. There are more things downtown. Hopefully, when I leave as mayor, there won't be an empty building in Tuscumbia."
Foster also said the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) has had a major impact on the city.
"We get good money for everybody shopping at home where we lost that before," the mayor said. "At least we're getting something from it."
While municipalities are enjoying the increase in sales taxes, Foster said there is always concern the trend could reverse itself. Foster said he's heard 2023 is the year that could happen.
"Everybody is scared of it," he said. "It's a gamble every year."
Donnie Allen, who runs Sales Tax Auditing & Collection Services (STACS), said every city he contracts with has seen their taxes rise since the pandemic began.
STACS collects sales taxes for the cities of Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Leighton, Cherokee, Red Bay, and Colbert and Franklin counties.
"I was surprised to see everybody going up a little," Allen said. "I never could really see a big impact of the pandemic."
He also said internet sales are having a big impact on municipal and county sales tax revenue.
"Internet sales are picking up every month," Allen said. "It amazes me. That thing has just grown and grown, and more companies are signing on each month."
Another reason sales taxes are increasing, Allen said, is that the price of most goods people buy, including groceries, gas and clothing, have been increasing.
"When eggs go from $2 to $4, you're collecting more taxes," he said. "It's a combination of things, really."
Higher sales tax revenue also is good news for local retailers because that means they have been getting more business.
Ashley Morrow, her husband, Joseph “Skip” Nichols, and friend Josh Kelley have a tremendous investment in Tuscumbia, including The Shoppes at Coldwater, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile Company, The Palace Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, and The Pour House at Coldwater.
Morrow said they have faith in the local retail base and in residents looking for locally owned businesses.
"What we try to focus on are projects that the community will be able to take advantage of because their family can come, their church group can come, etc.," she said.
Morrow said she has heard rumblings about a national recession, but she believes their businesses could withstand that if it occurred.
"Families will still find a way to go out and eat if it's affordable and if families can stay together," she said. "I think we live in a community that is fervently rooted in supporting local businesses."
Muscle Shoals City Councilman David Moore said he recalls it was kind of a shock that revenue increased during that pandemic rather than decreased.
"I don't think we ever had an explanation from anybody why it kept going up," Moore said.
Moore speculated that many people took advantage of time off from work when businesses were closed to engage in home improvement projects, funded by COVID-19 money they were receiving.
He also said the city has seen several new businesses open, including Slim Chickens, Highway 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, and Salt Restaurant.
In Sheffield, sales taxes for the fiscal 2021-22 year eclipsed $4 million. Mayor Steve Stanley said the city increased sales taxes by one-half percent with the higher rate taking effect March 1 of that fiscal year.
That is one reason the sales tax revenues are so much higher than the nearly $3.6 million total for 2020-21.
However, the 2020-21 figures are some $488,000 higher than the previous fiscal year.
"I'm encouraged," Stanley said. "I think we're going to see some more good things in Sheffield before too long."
----
Internet sales
Shoals cities and counties are fighting an effort by the state's 10 largest cities to possibly change the formula for internet sales tax distributions. If those 10 cities achieve that goal, it could decrease revenue for the rest of the cities.
"The Simplified Sellers Use Tax has been a big boost," Stanley said.
He said Sheffield received $568,669 from the SSUT this past fiscal year.
Stanley urges residents to shop locally. He said even if you cannot do so, it still is possible to assist Sheffield's revenue.
He used the Walmart Plus program as an example. Stanley said through the program, a Sheffield resident can pay Walmart $98 a year and the store will deliver orders of $35 or more to their residence at no additional cost.
"The sales tax stays in Sheffield when you do that," Stanley said. "I'm sure other big-box stores have similar programs."
Stanley said Sheffield, which had 9,403 residents in the 2020 U.S. Census, has been gaining population.
"I look at water and wastewater customer accounts," he said. "That's a pretty good measure whether you're gaining or losing. We've increased those numbers over the last couple of years."
He said the city's population had been in decline from 1960 to 2010, during which the city lost one-third of its population.
Something Stanley keeps a close eye on is per capita sales tax rates, which is measured by the amount of sales tax revenue a city is able to spend per resident.
In Sheffield, it was $327 in fiscal 2020-21. That rose to $430 in fiscal 2021-22.
Stanley said that statistic has been much lower than in Florence and Muscle Shoals, where the per capita rates are more than $900.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.