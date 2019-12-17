FLORENCE — The weather was anything but Christmas-like on Monday, but the first day of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution went off without a hitch.
Despite moody skies and 65-degree temperatures, the Christmas spirit was alive and well at the distribution center.
With a center full of bicycles, toys and food at 9 a.m. when the doors opened, the Salvation Army's Ladies Auxiliary, along with many community volunteers, loaded hundreds of vehicles with Christmas gifts, emptying most of the facility by day's end.
Distribution, which continues today at 9 a.m., includes residents in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel said this year's assistance program is helping 464 families with 1,500 children under 12 whose names were on the Angel Tree.
In addition there were 200 teens assisted through the Westminster Presbyterian Church's Teen Shop, an annual mission of the church that provides gifts for older children.
There were also about 100 senior citizens assisted this year.
"This is the most people we've helped at Christmas in our time in the Shoals, but we are blessed as this community came through amazingly," Deuel said.
Russellville resident Constance Bonds said she's beyond grateful for the help this year in providing Christmas gifts for her two children, a 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.
Her greatest joy, she said, will be when her son wakes Christmas morning to a shiny new bicycle.
"I missed the sign-up last year and my children had to share gifts," she said. "My son asked me a while back if they would be sharing gifts again this year, and I was so thrilled to tell him 'no,' that they would each have their own."
Such moments make the many hours of volunteer work — the assembling of 369 bicycles this year and 2,000 separate bags of gifts and food — worth it, according to Susanne Wadsworth, the program's chairwoman.
"This group has such love for each other and the people we're helping," Wadsworth said. "We started setting up for this the week of Thanksgiving, and it just all runs like clockwork."
Eloise Maples, of Florence, patiently waited her turn to collect her granddaughter's gifts. She was surprised to learn she also got a bag of food.
"It's an entire Christmas dinner with ham and all the fixings and I just couldn't believe it," she said. "We'll have a really wonderful Christmas meal this year, and I just can't put into words how much it means."
As of Thursday, the TimesDaily's annual Empty Table Fund, in its 45th year of benefiting the Salvation Army, stands at $9,665 towards its $38,000 goal.
Donations may be mailed to TimesDaily Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631; or bring donations to the TimesDaily office at 219 W. Tennessee St. in Florence.
The most recent donors include Bob and Deanna Douthitt, $100; Marion Jones, $400; Ladies Sunday School Class, $500; Peary and Paula Willard, $100; Pamela Marks in memory of John and Ruth Marks, $200; anonymous, $100; JoAnn Griffin in memory of June Butler England, $200; Robert and Susan Koonce, $250; Knights of Columbus, $400; Cynthia Johnson in memory of Alan Johnson, $200; Rodney B. Slusher, $100; Mount Hester Cumberland Presbyterian, $200; John F. Darby, $200; John and Marilyn Marks, $200; Mussleman/Norton Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church-Florence, $200; Ann Dula, $50; Sue M. Spence, $100; Zelda Jackson, $100; Le Master Sunday School Class Killen United Methodist Church, $500; David A. Mays, $50; Ralph and Cynthia Minor, $20; Alan and Amy Conner, $100; Shoals Car and Truck Club, $300; Homebuilders Sunday School Class at Northwood UMC, $50; Mary H. Black, $50; John and Regina Claunch, $50.
