FLORENCE — By this time in the year, food is typically running low at the Salvation Army as the bounty from big food drives between Thanksgiving and Christmas is depleted.
Add to that the COVID-19 pandemic and the picture grows even more bleak as spring and summertime food drives that normally support the Salvation Army have been cancelled for the most part.
One major event, the annual Empty Bowl luncheon scheduled for April, had to be cancelled. Last year, it generated more than $60,000, which was used for food for the shelter as well as to give to families in need.
"It was certainly a big hit to our budget," said Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel. "That's largely what we depend on to feed people. It just left us at a loss."
Deuel said there was no choice but to make adjustments, and depend on donors.
With the food pantry bare, Salvation Army officials set up a food drive, COVID-style, last week on their Huntsville Road premises.
"It was as contactless as we could make it," Deuel said. "We had our tent set up with baskets by the street and we asked the drive-up donors to place the canned goods and other non-perishables in the baskets."
The outcome was 1,690 cans of food donated.
"It was a blessing really," he said. "We'll be OK now for another month-and-a-half with what we collected. The big drives in the schools are mostly in the fall but we aren't counting on that happening with all the uncertainty still out there."
He said while the shelter need for food is still great, the big increase has come with families that are still unable to work needing bags of groceries as children are home all day, every day and more food is being consumed.
Social worker Charlotte Vanderson said the food drive was such a success that she plans to do another one Aug. 7.
"Because of COVID, we weren't expecting much of a turnout, but people really showed up and brought food," she said. This community is extremely generous."
She said she's never seen such an increase in demand for food bags.
She takes information via telephone from the family and assesses the number in the family to determine how much food to pack. The calls have been non-stop, she said, during the pandemic.
"We usually give away 20 to 30 bags in a normal month, but last month alone, we gave out 75 bags," Vanderson said, adding that she doesn't see any signs of the requests slowing down.
"I just know there are a lot of people in need, for a variety of reasons, and I'm just thankful for a giving community."
