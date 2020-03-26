FLORENCE — The Salvation Army of the Shoals is giving away chicken Friday at its 1601 Huntsville Road location in Florence and at the Family Store, 500 S. Montgomery Ave. Suite 132, Sheffield, officials said.
The organization has 1,600 pounds of chicken to give away, Shoals Corps Officer Capt. Wendy Deuel said.
In addition, it will provide potatoes, onions, macaroni and cheese and toilet paper, Deuel said.
"We're blessed to have received these items and are thrilled to be able to provide to the Shoals community during a time where many of these items are hard to find in stores," Deuel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.