FLORENCE — As a temporary shelter in tents that was set up at Veterans Park nears its Friday shut-down date, the Salvation Army of the Shoals is offering places to stay inside and around its facility.
Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel said during Tuesday's City Council work session that the facility at 1601 Huntsville Road has some beds available, and also will allow those who are staying in tents to camp outside the center.
"You can do that without being harassed or run off," he said. "We're a community here. Unfortunately, there are people in dire circumstances."
Deuel said three meals a day will be provided. He asks anyone interested in assisting with preparing meals or providing food to call 256-764-4432.
"We're looking for things that are easy to make for a large group of people," he said, adding there is a separate kitchen in the church in case someone wants to prepare a meal on site.
The organization has brought in portable toilets outside, and picnic benches also will be provided, he said.
Duel said they were able to place several people in permanent housing last week, and have about 20 people in the shelter now. He said they will have room for 20 to 50 people, counting the outside space.
This also would provide the opportunity for the agency to assist them, Deuel said. He said the agency can provide counseling, classes, computer access and assistance with résumés.
The agency also wants to provide games that can be played while observing social distancing, and movies that are appropriate for a general audience.
"We want to get to know them," Deuel said. "Being able to do this is a blessing."
Mayor Steve Holt said when COVID-19 forced churches to close, that resulted in Room in the Inn having to close its season earlier this year, so the city offered Veterans Park for the remainder of the season.
Churches house homeless residents through the Room in the Inn program during the cold-weather season.
Holt thanked Deuel for offering help.
"It's an answer to a prayer, as far as I'm concerned, to make this happen," he said.
Council President Dick Jordan said this is an opportunity for people to utilize the variety of Salvation Army services.
"It gives them an opportunity to find a job, or better themselves, and to find housing," Jordan said. "It's a lot more than just providing food."
