FLORENCE — Local Salvation Army officials say the end is in sight to a nearly five-month-long repair/renovation project to the campus's men's shelter and office area.
Burst pipes during late December's sub-freezing weather wreaked havoc on the Center of Hope facility, displacing about a dozen individuals who were transported to shelters in Huntsville and Birmingham.
Aside from the structural damage to the ceilings and flooring, equipment and furniture, including 20 bunk beds, were lost.
Captain Richard Watts said the ordeal has stretched well beyond the initial estimate of a one-month timeline for repairs.
Between contractor and supply chain issues the project is just now ending with a final walk through this week.
In all, the project cost $330,000, nearly all of which was covered by insurance.
"We're thankful for the insurance coverage because the impact has been huge," Watts said. "We're looking at being back in there within the next two weeks."
With all the delays in repairs, there was a silver lining in that it allowed time to conduct a planning study on how to reorganize once the shelter is reopened.
Once reopened there will be additional personnel, including a point person for the day program and expansion of the curriculum for resident programs.
Instead of two days of programming per week there will be five, Watts said.
"They can still come in and do laundry and shower, but they'll also be taking classes in areas such as computer literacy and budgeting," Watts said. "We're also working on staffing for the overnight stays."
During the time the shelter has been closed, Watts said his office has made around 10 referrals to other shelters but that doesn't consider those who needed lodging but knew the Florence shelter was closed.
"We're hoping that once we're back open it won't take too long to get the word out," he said.
Though offices and equipment needed daily have been in makeshift locations on campus the past five months, Watts said there has been no interruption in services.
"We've learned that we're pretty resilient and can operate with efficiency even in less-than-ideal circumstances."
