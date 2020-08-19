FLORENCE — Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel finds himself in a unique position these days as he works to coordinate a significant giveaway.
After being contacted by a major milk company offering a large quantity of milk, between 2,000 and 3,000 gallons, Deuel said his initial response was, "Yes, we want it."
Knowing the need for food in the Shoals and an increased food scarcity during the months of pandemic quarantine, Deuel said he knew he needed to take advantage of the company's donation program.
Because the Shoals isn't part of the company's delivery route, the milk will have to come to the Salvation Army's facility and be distributed from there.
"On one hand we have this amazing, generous offer that will help so many people, but we need a refrigerated truck that can hold that much milk, and it would have to be distributed in one day," he said.
If the milk couldn't be given out in one day, refrigerated storage would be needed for the leftovers.
"We don't have that either," Deuel said. "We have a three-door refrigerator that holds the food we prepare for our shelter residents, but that's it."
Deuel said he's continuing to trust that those details will be worked out, and that perhaps someone will allow him to borrow a refrigeration truck for the giveaway.
The company, which Deuel said he doesn't have clearance to name at this point, has already given out thousands of gallons of milk in other areas.
In the meantime, he said staff led by Social Service Coordinator Charlotte Vanderson is busy compiling a list of local agencies that want milk to distribute, and will commit to immediate pickup when the milk arrives.
"We want any agency, church or organization that needs the milk to have it," he said. "We just have to have those commitments."
Deuel said the milk will be delivered whenever a recipient list is compiled, possibly as early as next week.
"We believe we can get the milk on a fairly regular cycle if there's enough interest and commitment," he said. "It's a wonderful gift meeting a big need."
Any local help organization or school in need of milk can call Vanderson at 256-764-4432, ext. 208.
