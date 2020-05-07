FLORENCE — About a month after more than two dozen homeless residents were moved from Veterans Park to the Salvation Army, only two tents remain at the agency's 1601 Huntsville Road location.
Mayor Steve Holt said when COVID-19 forced churches to close, that resulted in Room in the Inn having to close its season earlier, so the city offered Veterans Park for the remainder of the agency's winter season, which concluded April 9.
Churches house homeless residents through the Room in the Inn program during the cold-weather season.
Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel said eight of the approximately 25 people that moved from the park have found jobs, and others have moved on.
He said social worker Charlotte Anderson is helping them find work and housing so they have "a place to call home."
On Tuesday, the Florence City Council approved giving $1,000 to the Shoals Community Clinic, which is working with the Salvation Army to provide medical and pharmaceutical help to the residents there, said Mayor Steve Holt.
"I appreciate how (the Salvation Army) has been able to work individually with them and help some of them," Holt said of the homeless who moved from the park.
Holt also praised the response from the community and local churches to help provide food for people at the shelter.
"We have a really good response from them. I appreciate what they have done to step up and volunteer," Holt said. "We were looking for a longer term solution (for the homeless). I believe this could be that longer term solution."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.