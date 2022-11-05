SHEFFIELD — The Ritz Theater is beginning its holiday production season with the play "Sanders Family Christmas" Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 and Nov. 18 through Nov. 20.
top story
"Sanders Family Christmas" kicks off holiday play season
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- UNA relieves Willis of coaching duties (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.