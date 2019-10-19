FLORENCE — Preservation Florence is providing an opportunity for the public to enjoy an autumn walk Sunday among some beautiful and historic scenery.
A free tour of the Sannoner Historic District begins at 2 p.m. at Pope's Tavern Museum.
The Sannoner district is named for Ferdinand Sannoner, who surveyed Florence for the Cypress Land Company in 1818, according to a marker on Court Street near the University of North Alabama.
The district includes 25 structures on North Court and North Pine streets.
Preservation Florence is a year-long series focusing on historic preservation in the city.
It has been covering a variety of topics, including the National Register of Historic Places, preservation of African-American and Native American history, physical restorations and cemetery preservation, officials said.
The organization is conducting walking tours throughout historical districts in the city, led by Carrie Barske Crawford, director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.
The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, Florence Arts and Museums and Florence Historical Board sponsor the series.
