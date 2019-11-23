ROGERSVILLE — Santa Land is open for the season, providing a chance to enjoy a Christmassy environment and let Santa Claus know what you want under the tree.
The attraction, nicknamed the "Southern Castle," is at 9835 U.S. 72.
Its hours are 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 2 and younger.
Photos can be made with Santa for a fee.
Santa Land features Santa and Mrs. Claus, who is in her kitchen ready to serve up cookies for children to decorate, as well as treats for adults. The Grinch also has been known to sneak around the place.
Santa Land also includes thousands of Christmas light,s and holiday music and scenes.
