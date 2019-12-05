FLORENCE — The inaugural Global Health Collaboration Missions Scholarship Santa 5K and fun run will begin Saturday at the corner of Walnut and Mobile streets.
Registration will include Santa Swag (pants, coat, hat, beard and belt) for the race, an event T-shirt, race tag, and milk and cookies for all finishing Santas.
Activities in the open lot will include a Christmas festival with a journey through Christmas traditions around the world sponsored by the UNA Office of International Affairs, and special appearances and photo opportunities with Santa and the Grinch provided by Santa Land.
Day of race, registration begins at 7 a.m. The 5K will begin promptly at 8 a.m. The fun run will begin approximately 10 minutes after the last 5K runner crosses the finish line.
Preregistration is $35; day of registration fee is $40.
Fun run registration is $15, which includes event T-shirt.
Packet pickup for all pre-registrants will be at First Friday's, or day of race.
