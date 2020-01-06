FLORENCE — A Saturday workshop to be led by surrealist painter Guy Robinson offers the opportunity to interpret music through painting.
The event, called "Intro to Abstraction — Translating Music Into Paint," will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts.
The event has participants listen to four music selections and create an abstract painting after each one.
Admission is $30.
Participants can bring their own canvas and paint, or purchase a workshop kit for $25, according to information from the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office.
To register, call 256-760-6379.
Robinson is an Atlanta-based artist who attended the Atlanta College Of Art on a Ford Foundation grant, according to his website. He has more than 35 years of experience in teaching drawing and painting at Emory University's continuing education program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.