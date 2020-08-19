FLORENCE — Florence City Schools will have an additional device to alert administrators when someone with a fever comes into a school building.
Elevated temperature screening devices will be placed at main student entrances. The machines can detect someone with a fever as they enter a building.
The school board approved an expenditure of up to $328,985 for the devices.
The devices are being paid for through a Coronavirus Relief Fund grant, Shaw said.
Officials said this will be an additional tool against COVID-19 exposure as city schools start on Thursday.
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said the 30 devices are able to send alerts to administrators and school nurses when a student registers a fever of at least 100.4 degrees.
"One thing we will be able to do is check kids for high temperature and stop them," Shaw said. "We can pull a student aside and double check to see if the temperature reading is correct."
He said one device can measure the temperatures of up to 30 students per second. It captures the image of the person's face along with the temperature reading.
Employees will be at the entrances as students come in for the day, as well. Shaw said workers will look for signs of COVID exposure, such as a student coughing.
In addition, custodians use a fogging devise daily to disinfect each classroom and hallway in the school system.
"This is one more layer to help identify students and faculty who may have coronavirus symptoms," Shaw said. "A lot of students may not know they have a high temperature."
