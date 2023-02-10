MONTGOMERY — As a direct product of homeschooling in Alabama and father of four current homeschool students, school choice is at the forefront of newly elected Rep. Ernie Yarbrough’s agenda.
Yarbrough defeated House District 7 incumbent Rep. Proncey Robertson in the Republican primary, and went on to win the general election in November with 75% of the vote.
District 7 includes Lawrence County and portions of Colbert and Morgan counties.
Yarbrough, a Lawrence County native, earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He worked at Nucor Steel in Decatur for 10 years before becoming self-employed.
Since then, he has taught homeschool classes to high school students, managed the local Calhoun Community College math lab, and volunteered as a teacher at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center.
“America says we're going to have a free market and capitalism, where people with ideas, goods and services can come and have a passion and a dream,” Yarbrough told Alabama Daily News. “Then these same people will recognize the value and worth of what they do and take their money there.
"Well, education is the same way in the sense that parents have the God-given responsibility to be the first line of defense for their children.”
Yarbrough says the solution to problems within education can be answered with his campaign slogan: “Make Alabama local again.”
“I have talked to local teachers who confirmed their frustrations toward tax money going away to Montgomery and not being sent back and appropriated in a manner that actually meets the needs of the boots on the ground, even in the public schools,” Yarbrough said. “So, I would love to see a different tax structure where we keep more of our tax dollars local and give local control.”
Expanded school choice is expected to be a conversation in the Legislature’s session that begins March 7.
“School choice advocates like Rep. Yarbrough were elected across the country in 2022, and we’re already seeing a tidal wave of education freedom bills advancing through state legislatures,” said Elizabeth BeShears, American Federation for Children’s director of state communications strategy. “These bills always benefit from the support of members like Rep. Yarbrough, who have seen the power of school choice firsthand.”
Yarbrough is a co-sponsor on the recently pre-filed “divisive concepts” ban bill.
“We want to ensure that our children are not being taught that other kids are evil because of their skin color or their background or whatever it may be,” Yarbrough said. “That's the best way our children will learn to live in a loving, right, good, true environment, by learning the good.”
Although education was one of his campaign pillars, Yarbrough plans to expand upon his previous experience while serving on the State Government and Children and Senior Advocacy committees.
“I got involved with a company called Hope for Justice several years ago,” Yarbrough said. “When you think of protecting our children and security, it's not a federal or even a Montgomery issue; it's, first and foremost, a community issue because we are the front lines of defense for our children.”
Through Hope for Justice, a global non-profit organization, Yarbrough climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa with the purpose of raising awareness and resources to fight and end modern-day slavery and human trafficking. Following his return to Lawrence County, Yarbrough launched an anti-trafficking and slavery task force.
“In both of those areas (State Government and Children and Senior Advocacy), I will apply our principles of stewardship and hard work, capitalism, liberty and freedom across a wide array of areas and advocate for the groups of people in our community that could be more vulnerable,” Yarbrough said.
