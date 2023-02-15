TUSCUMBIA — School superintendents in Colbert County said they want to meet with county commissioners to discuss the present distribution of internet sales tax revenue.
The superintendents would like the county to some of its Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) funds with schools.
The SSUT law distributes taxes from online retail sales, based on population, to counties and to municipalities, including Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Cherokee, Leighton and Littleville.
In 2022, Colbert County received $1,444,082. The county commission has earmarked about $868,336 toward satisfying the debt service on $18 million in bonds it's using to develop a new justice center, which includes a new county jail, on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
"We budgeted $400,000 of that $1.4 million in the general fund, which was used for necessary county operations, including the Colbert County Sheriff's Department as well as the operations of our current jail," Chief Financial Officer April Eaton said. "The remaining amount went into our General Fund reserves. The commissioners will determine how this money will be best used to serve the citizens of Colbert County."
"I do believe that it would be fair to develop a way to distribute that money as far as it could possibly go to help schools, while also funding those other projects that the commission has planned," Colbert Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said.
Hand said he would like to approach the issue in a level-headed manner focusing on equity and fairness.
"To me, that's the way we have to come to the table," he said. "There are lots of needs out there in county and cities (more) than there are funds available. I know there are formulas other system have looked at. I will say that I'm interested in talking to our county commission and having a discussion with my fellow superintendents on how to broach the subject."
Muscle Shoals Superintendent of Education Chad Holden said he would like to discuss SSUT distribution with the county commission and the Muscle Shoals City Council.
Holden said statewide, SSUT revenues grew by 21% from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, but school systems across the state aren't benefitting from the revenue stream.
"As it stands now, school systems are at the mercy of city councils and county commissions as to how much we receive from online sales tax," he said. "That's not the case if customers go inside a physical business and make purchases. By law, school systems get a fair share of in-store sales tax. In fact, sales taxes are the lifeline of public education in Alabama."
Holden said superintendents haven't had much luck over the past few years convincing leaders that school districts are not being treated fairly in this area either.
"All schools want is a fair share of online sales taxes," he said.
Muscle Shoals Mayor Mike Lockhart said he hasn't seen any information regarding any changes within the current structure of the SSUT funds.
In 2022, Muscle Shoals received $1,002,805 in SSUT revenue, Lockhart said.
Sheffield Superintendent of Education Carlos Nelson said he would also like to have a discussion about the SSUT distribution.
"We have a great partnership with the city of Sheffield," he said. "They support our schools every way possible. I think it's time to sit down and have a conversation with Colbert County and city officials."
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said the city doesn't appropriate as much money to the school system as it used to.
"The school system is probably in a better financial position than the city, with our tax base being somewhat constrained," he said. "For the time being, we probably would not be interested in sharing additional revenue with the school system."
He said the $579,378 the city received in SSUT funds in 2022 was the city's largest source of sales tax revenue.
Tuscumbia Superintendent of Education Russ Tate said he would also like to have discussions with the city and county.
"I do think that as this SSUT money starts to grow that it is going to be something to at least explore," he said.
What Tate would like to see is additional funding for school safety and school resource officers. He said the school system grew by 100 students this year, but additional state funding will not kick in until next year.
"It's great to have growing pains," he said, "if we could just plug some gaps."
He said it would be beneficial if the four superintendents approached the county commission as a group.
The city of Tuscumbia received $557,873 in SSUT revenue in 2022.
District 5 County Commissioner Darol Bendall said he would be interested in listening to the superintendents, but he wants them to cite specific projects the additional revenue would be used for.
He said the county also has needs it must attend to, such as maintaining the 660 miles of county roads.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said schools are funded through a 1-cent sales tax that is divided between the four school systems.
In fiscal year 2022, the county passed on $9,086,184 to the schools, which is roughly $2 million more than it did in fiscal year 2019.
He said the county also provides schools with a portion of the county's ad valorem taxes.
Local funds make up one-third of the school funding with the remainder coming from state and federal sources.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes has also said he would listen to the superintendents if they want to meet with the commissioners.
State Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, said he opposes any changes to the SSUT distribution formula on a local or state level.
"Until the jail bonds are paid off, I'm going to be against any redistribution of any of it," Stutts said.
He told commissioners during his first term he would not support a local tax to build a new jail.
"It's been several years in the making to get to this point, to be able to build a jail for the county and not raise taxes anywhere," Stutts said. "I want to stick with their plan."
Stutts said schools also receive a portion of the Tennessee Valley Authority in lieu of tax payments that come to Colbert County.
