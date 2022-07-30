Bank Independent.jpg
Bank Independent donated more than $2,000 to the Franklin County DHR after collecting more than $16,000 in cash and 19,000 school supply items during its School Share Drive. The bank made other financial donations to various organizations across its seven-county footprint. [COURTESY]

The ninth annual Bank Independent School Share Drive raised a total of $16,773 in cash donations and collected more than 19,000 school supply items for schools in the bank's service locations.

