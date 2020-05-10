FLORENCE — In 2006, Simon Solutions was instrumental in the Shoals in helping local agencies and churches care for displaced Hurricane Katrina victims.
The company's care network, through technology called the Shoals Emergency Assistance Network Tracker (SEAN or Charity Tracker), was put to good use helping area charities, churches, shelters, health/wellness providers and businesses.
Its original purpose was to increase communication and cooperation among all helping agencies in northwest Alabama.
The web-based tool enabled agencies to quickly mobilize resources in real-time, and make better informed decisions as to how to allocate their limited resources where they were most needed.
Through the years since, organizations have continued to be a part of the SEAN Tracker system, primarily churches. There's been an annual fee for the United Way and each member agency.
As needs have increased, some in the most unexpected ways in the past two months, the system has again been a go-to resource, this time in free partnership with the United Way and northwest Alabama residents.
"It's going to help all of us having this system ... because it keeps everything coordinated and prevents duplication of services," said United Way of Northwest Alabama Director Jennifer McNulty.
"It's a streamlined way for the community to come together and help out. We can use it to ask for help for a particular family or group and everyone is on the same page."
McNulty said there will be community-wide training for the tracker service once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The tracking system spread across Alabama, then the nation. Today, the information sharing and referral system is at work in 54% of Alabama's counties. It has served more than 400,000 people, according to Simon Solutions President Mike Simon.
Across the nation, the Alabama networking model is used by thousands of help agencies in more than 1,690 U.S. cities in 48 states. It is also currently used in the United Kingdom, Australia, South America and Africa.
"New breakthroughs in technology, cross-sector collaboration and collective community impact now make it possible for all helping agencies to work together more efficiently and effectively to transform lives and communities," Simon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.