Search and rescue boats continue recovery efforts Monday on the Tennessee River between the Singing River Bridge and the Old Railroad Bridge. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

TENNESSEE RIVER — A least seven agencies from the state and around the Shoals had boats in the water this morning to continue searching for 63-year-old Daniel E. Hamm of Florence who was thrown from the boat he and his 13-year-old grandson were fishing from Saturday morning.

