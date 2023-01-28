Muscle Shoals Fire Department Lt. Ryan Andrews, right, and firefighter Craig Cleaver leave the TVA Rockpile boat ramp in Marine 3 to continue the search and rescue operation Saturday afternoon for a fisherman who was one of two people who fell from their boat. The second made it to shore, according to authorities. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Emergency personnel stand near the Rockpile boat ramp on the Colbert County side of the Tennessee River Saturday afternoon while a search and rescue operation was ongoing looking for a missing fisherman in the river. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
TENNESSEE RIVER — Dozens of emergency personnel who were dotted along the Tennessee River from TVA's Rockpile boat ramp beyond McFarland Park in Florence much of Saturday afternoon will return this morning to conduct a search for a missing 63-year-old man following a Saturday morning boat crash.
