FLORENCE — Warmer air temperatures and bright, sunny skies on Monday allowed for agencies to spend as much time on the river as possible to search for a Florence man who has been missing now for 10 days.
Daphne Search and Rescue, which arrived Sunday evening, began using a towable sonar around the river Monday morning to search for 63-year-old Daniel E. Hamm.
Authorities said the boat and the sonar use some of the more advanced technology available for searches in the water.
Hamm has been missing after the boat he and his 13-year-old grandson were fishing from flooded and capsized on the morning of Jan. 28 after the boat was pinned against a pylon. Hamm tried to restart the engine to the boat, but could not, according to authorities.
Authorities have surveyed the river from Wilson Dam beyond McFarland Park in search for Hamm.
“We tried to put cameras and divers in the water [on Sunday] after sonar showed some promising areas to search,” said Michael Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency. “We took teams back out to search that area, but whatever it was disappeared.”
Monday may have been one of the better days to search for Hamm when it comes to weather conditions. Much of the say was sunny with temperatures near 60 degrees.
Smith said the Daphne Search and Rescue team came highly recommended.
“They are used to working swift currents being so close to the Gulf [of Mexico,]” he added.
Clouds began to come into the area after 3 p.m. Monday. The Daphne team will remain until Saturday. A storm system is expected to pass through the Shoals starting Wednesday.
In addition to Daphne Search and Rescue, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had two marine units in the water on Monday, as well as units from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department, Logan and Florence fire departments, and Colbert and Franklin County dive teams.
Hamm wasn’t the only person who was reported missing on Alabama waters on Jan. 28, according to ALEA.
Richard Douglas Fields, 34, had been missing since 4 p.m. that day when he told his family he was going kayak fishing at Bayview Lake, according to published reports.
Fields’ body was recovered by Jefferson County deputies around 3 p.m. on Sunday from the lake.
