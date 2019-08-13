Officials will continue the search this morning for a man who has been missing since he fell from a boat Sunday evening at Wilson Lake.
Emergency personnel are searching for Dallion Q. Long, 28, Alabama Marine Police Lt. Chad Pate said.
Long went underwater at approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen again, Pate said.
Officials said Long was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell overboard.
The search is centered near an area nicknamed Darby Slough. Searchers spent the daylight hours Monday at the location, and will resume this morning.
"They'll pick back up between 6 and 8 in the morning, still searching that one confined area," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
He said the Florence Police Department's dive team, members of the Killen and Mid-Lauderdale volunteer fire departments, Shoals Ambulance, Florence Fire Rescue and EMA officials are among those joining marine police at the scene.
In addition, the Colbert EMA brought in a camera to assist in the search, Grabryan said.
He said the boat involved is a type of fishing or ski boat.
Authorities have moved members of Long's family to an indoor location in an effort to comfort them in every way possible, Grabryan said.
Divers spent much of the day Monday in the water, while other rescue officials were searching in boats amid weather conditions that included triple-digit heat indexes. Those conditions are expected to continue today.
"They are doing a good job out there, and I appreciate the efforts they're doing," Grabryan said. "We're just trying to keep everybody hydrated."
