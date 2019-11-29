FLORENCE — It was difficult to tell who was smiling more broadly Thursday at Seasons restaurant — the people receiving food or volunteers providing it.
For the fifth straight year the Huntsville Road restaurant opened its doors on Thanksgiving, and provided free meals for anyone who walked through the doors. The restaurant even sent out volunteers to deliver meals to those who could not show up.
For Diana Collins, the gracious act made her hopes of having a Thanksgiving meal reality.
"I can't stand up long due to back problems, so I can't cook," Collins said. "I can no longer make a meal, so I'm glad to have this."
Bobby Bee said he is on a limited income and the offering from Seasons meant he didn't have to resort to scrounging through his kitchen pantry for something.
"You get tired of eating Ramen Noodles," Bee said.
He added it speaks well of the Shoals that there was such an abundance of volunteers at the restaurant willing to dedicate a portion of their holiday to serving others.
"It's good to know you're in a place where people care," Bee said.
Heather Randall and her daughter, Maggie, were among those volunteers.
"I found out about this on Facebook," Heather Randall said. "We didn't have any family get-together today, so we decided to do this."
She added she's glad there is something like this to make sure everyone has a pleasant holiday.
"It helps make everybody's Thanksgiving good," she said.
Seasons owner Mary Mitchell partners with Kym and Jeffrey Robinson every year to organize the event.
Kym Robinson said it started as an idea from her husband.
"He has a big family and there would always be so much food left over every Thanksgiving, and he just suggested this one year," Kym Robinson said. "He just has a really big heart."
Robinson said Mitchell has a giving heart and that is evident by the fact that she opens up her restaurant every Thanksgiving for free.
She said they usually feed 350 to 400 people, and the fact that they also deliver is important, especially since Meals on Wheels doesn't run on Thanksgiving.
Kym Robinson said the gratitude from those receiving meals is heartwarming, and she always is amazed by the volunteers.
"It's overwhelming," she said. "We've never had a problem with people volunteering."
The volunteers seem to get as much out of it as those receiving the meals.
"Most volunteers, when they leave, say they feel blessed, too, and that it felt good to help someone," Kym Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.