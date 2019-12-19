FLORENCE — University of North Alabama officials will make plans for a new Harrison Fountain after a section of the existing fountain collapsed Wednesday.
It was discovered Wednesday morning that a portion of the lowest of a series of three bowls, which UNA officials call the lower upper bowl, collapsed into the fountain and shattered, officials said.
There was no water running at the time because it had been shut off in advance of winter break.
Michael Gautney, assistant vice president for Facilities Administration and Planning, said officials are talking with Hugo Dante, who was the architect for the project, to discuss what types of material should go into the replacement.
"We'll take the fountain apart from where it collapsed up to make it safe and formulate a plan to replace the entire fountain," Gautney said.
He said the fountain is made with limestone obtained from Florence, Italy.
That was done as a nod to the city's namesake.
However, the limestone has caused issues since the fountain was built in 2002. Cracks have developed on the bowls, and the frequent freezing and thawing from temperature changes during cold-weather months aggravate issues.
"It's always been a challenge," Gautney said. "Being elevated, the wind-chill factor plays into it, as well."
He said they may use a local limestone or Indiana limestone, which is used in many UNA structures. They also will consider a cast limestone, which would be less expensive.
UNA spokeswoman Michelle Eubanks said the university has received numerous responses since announcing the collapse on social media.
"That's reflective of how we feel about this campus and how we feel about this icon," Eubanks said.
The fountain was dedicated in October 2002. It is part of the Laura M. Harrison Plaza, which is the main entrance to the university.
The plaza and fountain were funded through a $600,000 endowment from Laura and Donald Harrison.
Laura Harrison, who graduated from then-Florence State Teachers College in 1955, died in 2018.
It has become a tradition for UNA students to dip a pencil into the fountain for luck on the first day of class.
"It's the centerpiece to the entrance of the university and has come to be synonymous with UNA," Eubanks said. "It's an emotional thing to see it in this state, and it is being addressed as immediately as possible. We are thankful that no one was near it when that happened."
