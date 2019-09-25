FLORENCE — The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board recommended Tuesday investing up to $600,000 into a project to enhance electricity service at the Rogersville Business Park.
The board also recommended providing $173,500 from the Shoals Economic Development Fund toward three industries.
Funds for the the Rogersville project and other three industrial projects still must be approved by the Shoals Industrial Development Committee, which oversees the fund.
The Rogersville Business Park funds would go toward a Florence Electricity Department project that could cost some $1.5 million to enhance power to the park, Electricity Department Manager Richard Morrissey said.
The Florence utility covers power for all of Lauderdale County.
Tuesday's action comes as officials continue to try luring industries to the park. They believe it is in prime position for potential spin-off industries connected to the massive Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in Huntsville.
Morrissey said his department approached SEDA because this involves economic development efforts.
The application is for upgrades in electrical service to a maximum of 6,000 kilowatts. It lists the cost as $1.2 million, but Morrissey said it could be closer to $1.5 million.
The line would come from a substation that is just north of Rogersville on Alabama 207, Morrissey said. "It'll be an express line from that substation to the industrial park," he said. "There won't be any other loads served by this line."
That would mean less chance of an outage impacting the industrial park, Morrissey said.
"Reliability is the key for industrial customers," he said.
Board members said this is a major step in enticing potential industries connected to the Mazda Toyota plant, as well as prospects in general.
"We've been needing that a long time," SEDA Board Chairman Ron Kirkland said. "That's a big plus for us."
The board's recommendations to the Shoals Industrial Development Committee for funds to assist in projects from industries include:
• $84,000 to nSide Inc., Florence, for integration, sales and installation of hardware. That would assist a $254,980.77 capital expenditure from nSide that would result in 21 additional jobs with wages varying from $15.90 an hour to $28.88 an hour.
• $32,000 toward a $220,000 capital expenditure from MyCare Alabama, Florence. The industry provides care coordination services to Medicaid recipients. The project would produce eight jobs, ranging in annual income from $44,000 to $66,000.
• $57,500 to AccessPoint LLC, Florence, which is a transfer call center, for a project involving a capital expenditure of $855,595. It would create 23 full-time jobs with wages ranging from $12 an hour to $29.77 an hour.
