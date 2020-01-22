FLORENCE — The Shoals Economic Development Agency's Employment Growth Program could be getting a $100,000 boost.
The SEDA Board of Directors is asking the Shoals Industrial Development Committee for that additional funding to help assure there is enough money for the program for the remainder of the program's fiscal year, which ends April 30. The committee oversees distribution of the Shoals Economic Development Fund.
SEDA Vice President Adam Himber said the program already has paid out $80,000 this fiscal year. Coupled with outstanding commitments to industries pending those companies meeting requirements for the program, that could reach as much as $165,000 for the fiscal year by the end of April.
That does not take into account the possibility of additional program requests this year.
