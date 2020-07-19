MUSCLE SHOALS — With the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board's speculative building at Shoals Research Airpark apparently leased by a new industry, officials quickly are working toward a pad for a much larger facility.
The SEDA Board has approved dedicating up to $375,000 toward a 500,000-square-foot pad at the Airpark in hopes it will help attract a prospect, just as the spec building did.
"With the spec building coming off the market, we needed another quick-turn product in Shoals Research Airpark," SEDA President Kevin Jackson said.
SEDA already has a pad at Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park.
"When we get the Muscle Shoals one done, then we'll have two quick-turn pads," Jackson said. "This speeds the process along to help projects make a decision. It's a jumpstart over people who have only offered green space."
The pad project involves compacting dirt so an industry would not have to worry about clearing land or getting property ready for construction. Jackson said he does not anticipate it costing $375,000, but that amount is dedicated in the event an unexpected overage expense occurs.
He said the pad will be across from the speculative building and south of the water tower at the park.
Officials want to get started soon, in hopes of having it completed before the rainy season starts in late autumn.
The name of the company that is coming to the Airpark has not been revealed with officials referring to it as Project Tango.
The company is a Tier 1 automotive supplier. The $75 million project will produce 279 jobs with a starting pay of $19.06 an hour, SEDA officials said.
The company plans to double the spec building's size to 200,000 square feet as part of the project.
Last week, the SEDA board approved dedicating $11.5 million from the Shoals Economic Development Fund toward the project. The Shoals Industrial Development Committee will make the final decision on the funding when it meets Tuesday.
The Muscle Shoals Research Airpark is the home to North American Lighting and several other industries, but Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said there is more land available for additional businesses.
He said there is available land to the east for future expansion, and he is excited about the Project Tango impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.