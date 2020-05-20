FLORENCE — The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board wants additional information from Shoals Scholar Dollars before deciding on a $300,000 funding request.
The board voted Tuesday to request Scholar Dollars to resubmit the application for the money from the Shoals Economic Development Fund.
That also was the recommendation the Executive Committee made to the board.
"They just want some data to go along with the funding," SEDA President Kevin Jackson said. "They want to be able to track where the applicants work and live to make sure they're not just getting training here and moving to Huntsville and working in Huntsville."
Shoals Scholar Dollars is a tuition program to Northwest-Shoals Community College for local high school students. It also provides transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama.
SEDA Board members said they support the program and are interested in assisting it, but have a fiscal obligation when distributing the funds, which are supported by a half-cent sales tax in Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
"We're not saying 'no,'" board Chairman Matt Bernauer said. "We're saying we're going to give you another chance to work your way through these details."
Board member Macke Mauldin said the additional information should "help us get to 'yes.'"
Mauldin said the Shoals Industrial Development Committee would not approve the application without the additional information. The committee, which is made up of local elected officials, is in charge of distributing funds. It considers recommendations from the SEDA Board.
"Regardless of how much I would really like to do this and think this really is what we need to be doing, there's really no need to push it forward without them meeting these guidelines," Mauldin said.
In 2018, the SIDC agreed on a method that could provide funds to Scholar Dollars. That includes documentation that shows someone who went through the program has received work at an eligible industry.
The 2007 state act that approved the taxes for the fund states the money must go toward economic development. Committee members said the methodology put in place in 2018 would show proof of that.
The agreement stipulates that Shoals Scholar Dollars would be reimbursed funds based on how much a person who went through the program is earning at a company that hired the person.
If the employee is making $12 to $14.99 an hour, the fund would reimburse Scholar Dollars $2,500. That increases to $4,000 for an employee making $15 to $19.99 an hour, $5,000 for someone earning $20 to $24.99 an hour, and $6,000 for someone making at least $25 an hour.
