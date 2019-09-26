It's always the fourth Wednesday of September, and it's always at a central location on school campuses, generally around the flagpole where Christian prayers are raised by students before the start of their school day.
Beyond those consistencies the "See You at the Pol"e gatherings tend to vary from school to school.
On Wednesday, more than 4,500 students on campuses throughout the Shoals, Franklin, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties were reported to have participated in early morning prayer vigils at their respective schools.
The prayers being lifted deal with all sorts of concerns from social ills of the day to protection for families, school personnel and city, state and national leaders.
Last year, approximately 4,300 students participanted, according to WFIX 91.3 radio owner Mark Allen Pyle, who asks participating schools to call in and report their totals.
He said one can never underestimate the acuity of young people.
"We're living in a dark time and these students are combating that the best way they know how — through prayer," Pyle said.
The national "See You at the Pole" event began in 1990 in Burleson, Texas, with an arena full of 20,000 teenagers gathering for prayer. The next year, the event went country-wide with approximately 1 million participants.
All such gatherings are student-initiated and led.
At Muscle Shoals Middle School, where more than 200 students gathered Wednesday to pray for their school and government leaders, as well as other issues facing youth and the country, student organizer Ellie Claire Swinney, an eighth grader, said the event bears great importance for her personally.
"A lot of kids don't go to church, or maybe they used to and don't any more, so to have this event here at our school is huge for our student body," Swinney said. This is one of the only times of the year we can come together and pray together for our teachers and staff and other needs."
The students broke into small groups and prayed for their own classmates as well as the classmates (and family) of Rogers High School senior Victoria Elliott, who died Tuesday morning in a car accident.
One student praying with a small circle of classmates asked God to replace hatred with love in the hearts of people.
Launch Point Church Pastor Shane Swinney said the significance of the "See You at the Pole" event is the fact "we're doing this on a public school campus."
Youth Pastor Mike Noles, who attended the prayer event at Muscle Shoals High School, said he's grateful for such an opportunity.
"It's a constitutional right to pray, and to stand there and pray with students, teachers and administrators, it's a beautiful thing."
The 17th annual "Saw You at the Pole" for Shoals area youth was held Wednesday night in the Muscle Shoals High School auditorium. It was sponsored by Launch Point Church of Tuscumbia.
Pete Key was the guest speaker for the evening rally.
