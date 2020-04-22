TUSCUMBIA — There will soon be signs commemorating the legacy of former mayor Billy Shoemaker along U.S. 72 as several miles of roadway is renamed.
The City Council voted this week to place memorial signs near the Shell gas station on the west end, and a second one in front of the Alabama Department of Transportation building to the east.
Shoemaker died in 2017 after a 40-year career with ALDOT, followed by 12 years as mayor of Tuscumbia.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the signs will read: "Billy S. Shoemaker Memorial Highway." Plans call for them to be in place by June.
The Alabama Legislature is expected to act on the change when the session renews.
Underwood said renaming the highway has been a long time in the works, as Shoemaker's longtime friend, ALDOT Director John Cooper, has asked regularly about that possibility.
"He's asked many times when we were going to rename a road after Billy Shoemaker," Underwood said. "We all wanted it to happen, knew it should happen. He was such a fine man in all aspects of his life, and we want to honor him for his commitment to the city. We also want it for his beloved wife, Pat, who shared him with the city for 12 years."
Pat Shoemaker said her husband loved Tuscumbia.
"I just can't thank Kerry and John enough for this honor," she said. "Nobody ever loved their jobs more than that man. He’d be so proud to know he was being honored this way."
