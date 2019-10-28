FLORENCE — An art piece on Seminary Street is attracting a lot of attention - and interaction.
That's exactly what Josh Johnston had hoped for when he created the piece some three months ago.
He made a large metal heart with a metal mesh inside it, and he and his wife Stephanie fastened a lock onto a mesh section. Since then, people have been adding to it and today there are more than two dozen locks on the piece.
Johnston said he has been thrilled by the reception it has received and conversations it has generated.
"It's been really fantastic," he said. "I've received a lot of questions about why I did it and what's the purpose, and the purpose is to give that experience that's unforgettable.
"There's over 25 locks on it so far and it's growing. Apparently it was a really big deal during the Shindig. It's been really magical."
Johnston specializes in interactive art, having developed such creations a 9.5-foot steel guitar that shoots flames and a picture frame with a sign that reads "Be the art," encouraging people to stand behind it and have their picture taken.
He placed the heart atop a pole outside Rivertown Coffee, intentionally making much of it out of reach so that someone has to lift someone in order to put a lock on it.
"It's just high enough that you can't just do it by yourself," he said. "It takes two people. It can be a complete stranger, it could be a loved one, it can be anyone but somebody's got to provide that lift."
Johnston has been pleasantly surprised to see some locks have inscriptions.
"I thought couples would do it, but I saw a lock there that looked to be a birth date and death date," he said. "It really can serve multiple purposes. It's all about the love people have."
Johnston is a public speaker who talks about cultivating creativity. In doing so, he gives statistics that raise interest not only from an artistic perspective but economic one, as well.
"The creative economy in the U.S. represents more than 10 million jobs and $763 billion of economic activity," he said. "The creative economy is growing at 9% annually around the globe, and even faster — at 12% — in the developing world. America's nonprofit arts industry generates $166.3 billion in economic activity every year, resulting in $227.5 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues."
He hopes projects like the heart help cultivate creativity in the Shoals.
"When you cultivate creativity, that in turn creates a creative community, which creates creative students, creative employees, creative managers and entrepreneurs and really has a large economic impact on a community," Johnston said. "For me, I also want to create an environment that makes people want to stay here. I really want to build that for our community."
He recently made a small sign that reads "You are beautiful" and placed it beneath a crosswalk sign at Seven Points.
"Hopefully, that impacts someone's life when they see it," Johnston said. "Whatever I do I want it to be good for the community, as well. It's the same thing with the heart. It's just good for our community. People take pictures of themselves with it. That's a memory of what y'all did in the Shoals. It really has made me so proud of the Shoals to see more locks."
Laura Bethea and Kristen Mashburn noticed the heart as they sat outside Rivertown last week.
"I did not know that that spot was missing something until that showed up," Bethea said. "It's just what that hole on the sidewalk needed."
"The cool thing about it is people can contribute to it," Mashburn added. "I love art that people can participate in."
Johnston has a long-range plan for the heart.
"Once the art piece gets completely full of locks, then we plan on cutting them all off and having them melted down into another art piece, so that the process can be remembered and started over," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.