U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., will be in Florence today as part of a health care tour throughout Alabama, according to a release from his office.
Jones will hold a constituent town hall meeting at 5 p.m. in the Film Screening Room of the University of North Alabama Communications Building.
The tour comes ahead of oral arguments next week regarding a lawsuit on the Affordable Care Act, according to Jones' office. The suit, brought by 20 Republican attorneys general, asserts the act should be invalidated due to a tax change that removed the penalty for not having insurance.
Jones, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, wants to increase access to quality affordable healthcare, his office states.
