FLORENCE — Nearly 62 years after graduating high school, Dickie Powell finally made it to his prom.
Powell is among hundreds of local senior citizens who attended the Senior Prom on Monday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
"It's really great," he said, while looking around and taking in the event. "There are so many friends from The Club and all the other clubs."
Powell said he graduated from Addison High School in 1961 but they did not have a prom.
"You didn't dance at school at all," he said.
The Club is the city of Florence senior center, and it was among groups well represented at the prom, hosted by Florence Parks and Recreation and Caring Connections.
William Noel, who is a recreation worker at The Club, said he was glad to see a large turnout and to see so many people getting up and dancing.
"I'm over the moon," Noel said. "To see them have an experience like this, I think it means a lot to them."
"Most of them have never been to a prom," added Ericka Guyton, admissions director for Columbia Cottage and Country Cottage.
Guyton said they hope to make this an annual event.
She said numerous groups and businesses joined forces to help contribute to the Senior Prom. In addition, University of North Alabama and Brooks and Wilson high school students helped out during the event and some even joined in and danced with the seniors.
"We've had all kinds of people in the area jump on board and help," Guyton said.
Turner Thompson and Sheryl Hamilton were among the first in the building for the prom.
"She mentioned it to me and I thought it was a good idea," Thompson said.
"We like enjoying life," Hamilton added. We're at that age where you have to enjoy life. This is a good friends and fellowship day."
