Anna Faires offers Mardi Gras beads to a gentleman Friday during the 48th annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day sporting their Mardi Gras themed clothing at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Delois Downton, center, and Kasanna Nunery agree on which vendor to visit first Friday during the 48th annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — More than 1,000 senior citizens gathered Friday to visit with one another, listen to some music, and perhaps go home with one of the many door prizes made available by local businesses.
The seniors were attending the 48th annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day sponsored by the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments' Area Agency on Aging and the Alabama Department of Senior Services.
Purple, green and gold banners hung from the center of the coliseum in keeping with the event's Mardi Gras theme. Many seniors were wearing colorful Mardi Gras beads and masks.
Chairs filled the coliseum floor and a line snaked around the floor where seniors received gift bags from some of the numerous vendors representing health care organizations, retirement homes, and government agencies that can assist seniors.
Members of the legislative delegation that represents NACOLG's five-county area were also in attendance, as was Florence Mayor Andrew Betterton, who welcomed the seniors to the city.
The seniors came from senior centers in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties, but many also drove themselves to the gathering at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
"It takes 6 to 8 months to put this together," NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones said.
Jones encouraged the seniors to tell their representatives the region needs more money for aging programs.
