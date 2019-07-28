FLORENCE — The new Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services facility soon will have an addition for housing large animals.
The addition will be 12-14 acres on a lot owned by Animal Services that is directly behind the facility, officials said. They hope to have it ready by winter.
"They're clearing it right now," Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said. "It should be the rest of the property, minus a wooded area between our building and the back area."
She said volunteers Dan Summy, of Pets Are Worth Saving (PAWS), and Wilson Mitchell, of Singing River Horse Rescue, have been assisting with the project.
Summy said the area would be available for large animals such as horses and cattle that get confiscated during animal abuse investigations.
"The whole idea is for us to be able to remove them safely from situations that might be dangerous for their health and give deputies time to work on the investigation," Summy said. "It would include a quarantine facility as well as some shelter for the animals themselves.
"I really want to thank the Lauderdale County Commission for their commitment to provide such an area. They understand the need has been there for some time."
Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said slightly more than $150,000 is budgeted for the project.
"It's a nice piece of land," Pettus said. "It's a real good flat piece of pasture.
"This is always a needed cause, unfortunately. One time on the west end of the county we confiscated almost 20 horses from one place. If you get a case like that, you'd better be ready."
Jones said cases like that leave officials scrambling for a place to keep the animals.
"They've been housing them at veterinarian offices and places of other good Samaritans who have pastures, but now they'll be able to house them on this property," she said.
Jones said sometimes well-meaning people find themselves unable to keep large animals.
"Sometimes, people get a pig as a pet and don't realize what they have to have set up for one," she said. "A lot of them think they're buying a micro pig and it turns out to be a bigger pig, and not a lot of people can accommodate that unless they have farmland."
Jones added they also receive calls about horses when owners are not prepared for the obligation involving one.
"Sometimes people don't realize what it takes to keep a horse up," she said. "You've got to have green grass and plenty of food and water. They may have a small area and the grass is gone and they don't realize you have to provide something extra, which is hay."
