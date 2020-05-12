FLORENCE — Several unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunshots in the Hickory Avenue area late Monday night, police said.
Florence police Capt. Brad Holmes said nobody was injured, no arrests have been made and police are continuing their investigation.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of Hickory Avenue at approximately 11 p.m., Holmes said.
While an officer was at the scene completing a report on the incident, the officer heard gunshots, Holmes said.
"Police responded to that area and officers were met by several people who were outside and said they heard shots," he said. "Officers found several vehicles that had bullet holes in them. They located evidence including several shell casings in the area."
Holmes said no suspects were located at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-760-6500.
Hickory Avenue is north of Seven Points and just west of Chisholm Road.
