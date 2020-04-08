The National Weather Service has placed the Shoals under an enhanced threat for severe storms tonight.
Officials with the weather service office in Huntsville said the storms should impact northwest Alabama generally during the midnight to 2 a.m. span.
"Although a brief tornado may occur with any supercells that develop, the main threats with the storms will be hail stones up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph," the outlook states.
No watches or warnings have been issued at this time.
