Forecasters say the area is in for a severe weather threat Saturday that could include tornadoes.
Andy Kula, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes are possibilities.
"We're fairly confident we're going to have severe weather," Kula said. "The big question mark is timing and how much severe weather we'll have.
"We may also have heavy rains that could produce some brief flooding. I don't think it's going to be a huge issue if it moves fast enough, but if you have a couple inches, that could produce brief flooding."
In addition, gusty winds are expected Friday and Saturday, Kula said. He said that particularly could be an issue since the ground is saturated.
"Since we've had a lot of rain, trees could be weakened from that," he said.
Weather service forecasters have been providing emergency management agencies across north Alabama with updates and likely will have a briefing with them this afternoon.
"We'll listen to that and get a game plan together for the weekend," Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said. "It's not only the severe weather threat, but the flooding threat is also a real major concern."
The Tennessee River at Florence is expected to climb to 16.27 inches this morning, according to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. Action stage is at 16 feet and flood stage is 18 feet.
The Shoals already has received 2.22 inches of rainfall in January, according to weather service data.
"The grounds are pretty saturated and if we get some winds through here, even just general winds, we may get some issues with that," Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said. "The river is up now and I think it's going to be up even more a day or two after we get this amount of rainfall through."
Grabryan said he hopes heavy rainfall stays south of the area so the Tennessee Valley Authority doesn't have to push a lot of water through its dam system.
