Sunday's weather forecast includes the possibility for severe storms.
Laurel McCoy, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said it is too soon to know whether or when severe weather will arrive but advises people pay attention as the forecast will become more clear as Sunday approaches.
"A front is going to move through during the Sunday afternoon and evening hours," McCoy said. "The time frame has been shifting a little bit. It does look like there's a good chance we're going to see some thunderstorms Sunday."
She said she hopes some showers move into the area earlier in the day Sunday because that would help stabilize the atmosphere ahead of the front.
The forecast for Sunday calls for a 90% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms. Rain chances decrease to 40% Sunday night. The high will be 67 degrees, with a low near 39.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said authorities are keeping close tabs on conditions.
"As I understand it, they're looking at a couple of lines potentially that will move through the area," Grabryan said. "It will affect all of the Shoals as it moves through. A lot of it depends on the atmospheric conditions we have ahead of it."
