Northwest Alabama is at risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday that could pack long-tracking tornadoes, large hail and flood-inducing rainfall.
During a Friday weather briefing with local emergency management officials, Jennifer Saari, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, gave the grim Easter forecast, saying the severe threat will be during the 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. span.
"We are going to have multiple rounds of thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night," Saari said. "Make sure everyone has a plan in place, especially with it being a holiday."
She said all aspects of hazardous weather are in play.
"Potential impacts include damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes, and there is a risk of stronger tornadoes and potential risk of long-track tornadoes," Saari said.
She said flash flooding is possible.
"With plentiful amounts of moisture and the several rounds of storms we're expecting, we could get 2-3 inches, and in some areas 4 inches, of rainfall," Saari said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.