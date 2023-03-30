Lauderdale County EMA Deputy Director Heath Bennett, right, asks the National Weather Service about potential wind speeds for Friday as officials are briefed on Wednesday in Florence. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — There is a severe storm and tornado threat Friday night that forecasters said is eerily similar in style and timing to the one that hit last weekend.
The Shoals is in an enhanced risk for severe storms Friday night, which was the same category the National Weather service listed for last Friday night.
"We do have some similar conditions in the Shoals this Friday," said Huntir Cramer, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville. "We're looking at a timing of 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. within the Shoals area, as far as the cold front arrival.
"The main threats with these storms will be tornadoes and damaging winds. However, there is also a threat for large hail and some flooding in areas of poor drainage."
One difference is severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening ahead of the main cold front this Friday, Cramer said.
She said the weather service has medium confidence in the threat of tornadoes and damaging winds.
Last week, an EF-2 tornado struck the Plantation Springs area of Lauderdale County and additional widespread damage was reported throughout the Shoals.
"The same messages we had ahead of that would be appropriate, as far as preparation goes," Cramer said. "Those include prepare for overnight thunderstorms and have multiple ways of getting warnings."
She said residents also should brace for the potential for power outages, even as some in Lauderdale County remain without power from last week.
In addition, wind gust of 45 to 50 mph are possible outside of the storm systems, Cramer said.
"Especially with how weak these trees are from this past event, we'll see the possibility for power outages," she said.
