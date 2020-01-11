Severe weather is expected to hit the Shoals sometime between 10 a.m. and noon today and could include tornadoes, forecasters said.
Andy Kula, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said the Shoals is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.
"The good news is, it's not going to last long," Kula said. "It's going to be a quick shot.
"That being said, ahead of the line, the winds will be howling. There's a risk of trees and power lines going down ahead of the storm so be careful if you're out and about. The trees have been weakened a lot by these recent systems and the wetness."
The weather service has the Shoals under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. today, with south winds expected to be 20-25 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.
"The east-west roadways especially will be hazardous because these are south winds," Kula said.
He said the weather service likely will issue a severe thunderstorm warning this morning, and it should be taken seriously particularly because a tornado could form quickly within the type of storm system that is approaching from the west.
"I would advise folks if they hear there is a severe thunderstorm warning, take cover no matter what," Kula said. "These aren't supercell tornadoes so they are very tough to detect until they've already formed."
Rainfall totals are expected to be 1-2 inches, according to the weather service. Since the ground already is saturated, there is a chance some flooding could occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.