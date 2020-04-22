FLORENCE — Work continues on schedule for a major downtown sewer improvement program, officials said.
Gas and Water Department Manager Mike Doyle said the work involves replacement of deep sewers and aging manholes. The local firm T.J. Construction is contractor for the project.
"It's on schedule," Doyle said. "We've been pleased so far."
The City Council awarded the approximately $1.558 million project on Dec. 17, 2019. City Clerk Bob Leyde said notice of the award was given on Jan. 14, and the contractor has 120 consecutive days to complete it.
The project, which involves large, heavy equipment, has caused road closures. For the most part, there have not been issues, although the contractor did have one at the intersection of Court and Alabama streets.
"At the intersection of Court, we ran into a big void beside the ditch and had to put in about 16 yards of concrete," Doyle said. "They brought a contractor in and did it that same day. That's hard to beat."
He said they they have been planning this work for some time, but were waiting for warm weather. It just happens to be going on while traffic is limited downtown because many businesses are not open due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We're trying to coordinate with the businesses and get it done as quickly as we can, because we're never going to have as little traffic as we do now," Doyle said.
Street closures and detours will continue throughout the process.
"We have been setting up a traffic plan and notifying businesses," Doyle said.
The city ultimately plans to do some rehab work on sewer lines, but can use a no-dig technology for that through a process that involves putting in a liner that forms to the shape of the pipe, he said.
