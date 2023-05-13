FLORENCE — A registered sex offender was arrested this week when authorities saw him attending a family member's school program.
Jimmy Leroy Holt, 71, of Killen is charged with violating Alabama's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said.
Hamilton said a school resource officer recognized Holt during an awards day event for grades K-5 at the Rogers High School gymnasium.
"He showed up at a school function and the SRO on duty recognized him as a registered sex offender," Hamilton said. "He knew who he was, identified him and called to our office to verify he was still registered. Another deputy who happened to be at the school function as well made contact with him and placed him under arrest."
Holt was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Lauderdale County on Oct. 31, 1986, according to court records.
Hamilton said a section of SORNA prohibits sex offenders from being at some locations.
"It deals with a sex offender loitering in certain areas, including a K-12 school property or attending K-12 school events," he said. "It basically says no sex offender of an offense that involves a minor shall be within 500 feet of a school property line."
In a deposition filed this week, authorities said Holt told them some family members asked him to attend the event to see a relative receive awards.
"Jimmy Leroy Holt stated that he knew he wasn't supposed to be there, but just wasn't thinking at the time," the deposition states.
Holt was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear for a court hearing on July 7.
