FLORENCE — Authorities have arrested a Lauderdale County sex offender for failing to comply with notifications requirements for homeless sex offenders.
Gerald Lee Crittenden, 29, was arrested this week, authorities said.
He is charged with adult sex offender — violation of homelessness restriction, and adult sex offender in prohibited residence location.
Lt. Brad Potts, an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday that Crittenden had been out on bond before his arrest this week, but is back in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
According to court records, a case summary from the sheriff's office stated Crittenden was convicted in August of second-degree rape in a case involving a 12-year-old victim, and second-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old.
Crittenden's convictions required him to abide by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
When he registered as a sex offender on Aug. 30, Crittenden listed himself as homeless and living under Cypress Creek Bridge on Alabama 20 in Florence, according to the court document.
Authorities advised him that meant he must reside there, since he stated on the form that he was residing there.
However, investigators received information that Crittenden was not staying there. On Sept. 3, they went to the location and did not see him there, and others who resided there said they had not seen him in a couple of days, according to the document.
Authorities checked again on Sept. 6 and other residents said they had not seen him in about three days, the documents states.
They issued the warrants, and he was located this week and arrested.
